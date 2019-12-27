India’s team announced for Over 50s cricket WC

India announced its 16-member squad to the Over50s World Cup, which primarily consists of Ranji Trophy players, Club players and those who play on the international circuit. The team was selected after a gruelling selection process, which lasted for over four days.

The team was selected by members of the India Over 50s Association (which is spearheading this initiative) and ad man Shailendra Singh who is the captain of the team. Those selected include Team Captain Shailendra Singh, Iqbal Khan, Mayank Khandwala, Parak Ananta, Tushar Jhaveri, Ashwani Arora, Preetinder Singh, Aadil Chagla, P G Sunder, Pradeep Patel, Verinder Bhoombla, Thomas George, Sanjay Beri, Deepak Chadha, Dilip Chavan and Srikanth Satya.

The team includes Ranji players like Iqbal Khan, who is the vice-captain of the team, P G Sunder and Sanjay Beri.

The country is set to play its first match of the over 50s tournament on March 5, 2020, against England. This is the first time India will be taking part in the over 50s World Cup and is placed in the Pool B with countries like Pakistan, England, and South Africa. Pool A includes countries like Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka amongst others.