 

India’s team announced for Over 50s cricket WC

| | New Delhi
  • 0

India’s team announced for Over 50s cricket WC

Friday, 27 December 2019 | PNS | New Delhi

India announced its 16-member squad to the Over50s World Cup, which primarily consists of Ranji Trophy players, Club players and those who play on the international circuit. The team was selected after a gruelling selection process, which lasted for over four days.

The team was selected by members of the India Over 50s Association (which is spearheading this initiative) and ad man Shailendra Singh who is the captain of the team. Those selected include Team Captain Shailendra Singh, Iqbal Khan, Mayank Khandwala, Parak Ananta, Tushar Jhaveri, Ashwani Arora, Preetinder Singh, Aadil Chagla, P G Sunder, Pradeep Patel, Verinder Bhoombla, Thomas George, Sanjay Beri, Deepak Chadha, Dilip Chavan and Srikanth Satya.

The team includes Ranji players like Iqbal Khan, who is the vice-captain of the team, P G Sunder and Sanjay Beri.

The country is set to play its first match of the over 50s tournament on March 5, 2020, against England. This is the first time India will be taking part in the over 50s World Cup and is placed in the Pool B with countries like Pakistan, England, and South Africa. Pool A includes countries like Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka amongst others.

Trending News

EU chief doubts securing post-Brexit trade deal in 2020

EU chief doubts securing post-Brexit trade deal in 2020

Israel's Netanyahu declares victory in ruling party leadership primary

Israel's Netanyahu declares victory in ruling party leadership primary

Legendary German tenor Peter Schreier dies aged 84

Legendary German tenor Peter Schreier dies aged 84

Clashes in Central African capital leave at least 30 dead

Clashes in Central African capital leave at least 30 dead

Christmas typhoon leaves 28 dead, 12 missing in Philippines

Christmas typhoon leaves 28 dead, 12 missing in Philippines

Quake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant

Quake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant

15 killed, 66 hurt after plane crashes in Kazakhstan

15 killed, 66 hurt after plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Christmas date goes viral

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Christmas date goes viral

Sunburn music fest 2019 to focus on domestic talent

Sunburn music fest 2019 to focus on domestic talent

China slams US defence act over trade restrictions

China slams US defence act over trade restrictions

Israel hits Gaza with air strikes after 'rocket fire'

Israel hits Gaza with air strikes after 'rocket fire'

Death toll in Indonesia bus plunge rises to 35 as more victims found

Death toll in Indonesia bus plunge rises to 35 as more victims found

more

State Editions

Majhi opts for violence during N’rangpur Bandh

27 December 2019 | PNS | Bhubaneswar

Admin gears up to prevent freak accidents at picnic spots

27 December 2019 | PNS | Ranchi

Woman’s half-burnt body found in Khunti

27 December 2019 | Saurav Roy | Ranchi

In Brief

27 December 2019 | PNS | Ranchi

60L litres ‘underground reservoir’ to quench Vasant Kunj residents’ thirst

27 December 2019 | Staff Reporter | Delhi

Incredible schools theme of calendar

27 December 2019 | Staff Reporter | Delhi
Delhi , Bhopal , Bhubaneswar , Ranchi , Lucknow , Chandigarh , Dehradun , Raipur

Sunday Edition

Lentils and pakodas

22 December 2019 | Sangeeta Khanna | Agenda

Path to spiritual awakening

22 December 2019 | Sant Rajinder Singh | Agenda

Celebrating Jesus Christ

22 December 2019 | Acharya Prashant Tripathi | Agenda

The quest for real sukha

22 December 2019 | Ajit Kumar Bishnoi | Agenda

Astroturf : No shortcuts to fixing problems

22 December 2019 | Bharat Bhushan Padmadeo | Agenda

Powerpuff girls

22 December 2019 | MUSBA HASHMI | Sunday Pioneer