23 anti-smog guns installed at construction sites

NEW DELHI
Monday, 23 November 2020

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi Government has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across the city to improve the national capital's air quality.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that to reduce dust pollution the PWD has installed anti-smog guns at the key locations and construction sites to reduce pollution in Delhi. “PWD officials have been instructed to sprinkle water on the trees, roads and at the construction sites across Delhi to combat dust pollution,” he said..

The PWD has also deployed water tankers to sprinkle water to contain dust pollution, he added.

"According to the report given to me by PWD, 23 anti-smog guns have been installed at different areas of Delhi and 150 tankers have been deployed for sprinkling water. I have also instructed the PWD officials to increase the number of tankers further so that all the key roads of Delhi can be covered. If necessary we will install more anti-smog guns as well at the key intersections of Delhi," the minister said.

The major 13 places Okhla Phase-II, Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, RK Puram and Jahangirpuri — all classified as hot spots by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Central Pollution Control Board last year based on high particulate matter concentration.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh' campaign. Under the campaign, various initiatives have been started to combat several internal sources of pollution in Delhi, and on-ground actions have been taken. The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was launched from 21st October to 15th November to combat the vehicular pollution in Delhi, under which the people of Delhi are contributing to fight pollution by switching their vehicles off on the traffic signals.

The government has also sprayed the bio-decomposer solution, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, on 2000 acres of land across Delhi. This solution converted the stubble into manure so that the burning of stubble can be prevented.

"Two crore people of Delhi have to contribute and play their part to fight against it; our small contributions create a big impact. Please be aware and support the government in controlling the dust pollution. We are also receiving complaints of garbage burning from various locations on the app. I want to tell the people of Delhi to keep uploading such instances and complaints on the app to make us aware of them and take action to douse the fire,” Rai had said.

