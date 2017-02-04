French soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre in Paris
A French soldier opened fire and seriously injured a suspected attacker near the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, the interior ministry said. "A serious public security event underway at the Louvre in Paris, priority (of access) given to the security and rescue forces," Efe news agency cited the ministry as saying. According to broadcaster France Info, the suspected attacker carrying a rucksack attempted a knife attack on the soldier. The soldier then opened...read more
3.2% fiscal deficit target 'realistic': Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said a "realistic" fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of GDP has been fixed for 2017-18 and 3 per cent for the next year that could be achieved on account of higher tax revenues and disinvestment proceeds. He said the Budget for 2017-18 does not factor in the full gains accruing from the high-value currency demonetisation in form of higher taxes on undisclosed income. "As far as demonetisation is concerned, we...read more
Kohima calm, bodies of two youth laid to rest
Prohibitory orders promulgated by the Kohima district administration in certain areas here continued to be in force with no report of any untoward incident today, even as the bodies of two youths killed in police firing during protests were laid to rest. The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) Kohima said the bandh against the movement of government vehicles and functioning of government offices will continue unless their demand is fulfilled in toto. "Even as bodies of the...read more
Aircel-Maxis deal: ED moves SC against releasing Marans' assets
The Enforcement Directorate today moved the Supreme Court urging it not to release the properties of Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi, attached by it in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud asked the Special Public Prosecutor Anand Grover to file a proper petition and said it will be taken up at 2 PM. Grover who was appointed as Special...read more
Man kills live-in partner, buries her under marble platform
In a grisly incident, a man has been arrested here for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and virtually entombing the body under a marble platform at his residence here. The body of the woman, who hailed from Bankura in West Bengal, was exhumed in the wee hours today and it took police six hours to recover it, they said. The accused Udyan Das (32) strangulated the woman to death, stuffed the body in an iron...read more
Ahamed died 'much earlier' alleges Congress
AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad today demanded discussion in Parliament alleging IUML leader E Ahamed had passed away "much earlier" then declared at RML hospital but the government wanted to keep the body there until the Union budget was presented. Speaking to reporters at Parliament premises, Azad said Congress has information that former Union Minister Ahamed had passed away "much earlier" before it was formally declared. He also accused the government of keeping the...read more
Modi trying to get AAP de-registered, alleges Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal today mounted a stinging offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of voting in Punjab and Goa assembly polls, calling him a "shameless dictator" and alleged that he was trying to get Aam Aadmi Party deregistered. Questioning the timing of a reported move by the Income Tax department to recommend to the Election Commission to cancel Aam Aadmi Party's political party status, the Delhi Chief Minister claimed that it is a "dirty trick"...read more
I'm like a football being kicked around by two teams: Mallya
With the government planning to frame a law to prevent loan defaulters from fleeing the country, beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya has likened himself to a "football" being kicked around by "two fiercely competitive teams" NDA and UPA. Hitting out at the ongoing investigations by CBI and efforts to extradite him from the UK, Mallya also alleged that media has been used against him. "Media happily being used as the pitch. I am the football....read more
Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Aus refugee deal: US
President Donald Trump is "extremely upset" with the refugee deal with Australia, the White House has said, while indicating that the administration will go ahead with the agreement but with "extreme vetting" of every immigrant. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer lashed out at the Obama-administration for the move, saying the new president was "unbelievably disappointed" to have inherited the deal. Later asked if the deal would continue, Trump however said, "We'll see what happens." ...read more
Uber chief quits Trump advisory group after uproar
Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick has quit US President Donald Trump's business advisory group, as a movement grew to dump the ride-sharing service because of his connection to the new administration. Kalanick yesterday said in an email to Uber employees that he spoke briefly with Trump about the president's recent executive order restricting immigration, saying he told him he would not be able to participate on his economic council. "Joining the group was not meant...read more
TMC protests against Modi's 'vendetta politics'
Trinamool Congress MP on Friday protested against the Narendra Modi government in the Parliament House complex on Friday, alleging that it was indulging in "vendetta politics" in a probe into a chit fund scam. Half an hour before parliament was to meet for the day, the Trinamool Congress members gathered near the statue of Mahatama Gandhi shouting slogans against the Centre. They said the Centre was harassing Trinamool leaders because the Mamata Banerjee-led party raised...read more
Apple plans to make iPhones in Bengaluru: Minister
Apple plans to make its iPhones in Bengaluru, said Karnataka's Minister of State for IT Priyank Kharge on Thursday. "An Apple team discussed with us its proposal to set up a plant in Bengaluru to make iPhones for the Indian and global markets," said Kharge in a statement here. An Apple team, led by iPhone Operations Vice-President Priya Balasubramaniam, Government Affairs Head Ali Khanafer, iPhone Operations Director Dheeraj Chugh and Country Counsel Priyesh Povanna discussed...read more
Fall in line: SC to Maxis owner
Saturday, 04 February 2017 | Abraham Thomas | New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Friday gave one last chance to Malaysian-based Maxis owner T Ananda Krishnan to submit himself before the court in the 2G spectrum scam and warned that it would direct the Government to auction the spectrum available...READ MORE
RBI allows NRIs access to currency derivatives market
Friday, 03 February 2017 | IANS | Mumbai
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted non-residents Indians (NRIs) access to the exchange traded currency derivatives (ETCD) market to hedge currency risk arising out of their investments in India. Under current regulations, NRIs are...
Tiger Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic
Friday, 03 February 2017 | IANS | Dubai
American golfer Tiger Woods on Friday decided to withdraw from the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to back pain. "Tiger Woods went into a spasm in his lower back fairly late...
5 Indians charged for fraud in Singapore
Friday, 03 February 2017 | IANS | Singapore
Five Indians here were charged with fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund claims amounting to 167,253 Singapore dollars ($118,392) for jewellery they didn't buy, the media reported. Karunanithi Saravanan (36), Karunanidhi Rajesh (32),...
70% cancer patients in India consult doctor at terminal stage
Friday, 03 February 2017 | IANS | New Delhi
India continues to remain the largest contributor to cancer deaths at 2.2 million every year, of the global figure of 8.8 million, mainly due to 70 per cent of cancer patients consulting the doctor at...MORE NEWS
A home at the end of Google Earth
Saturday, 04 February 2017 | Ankur Jain
As a five-year-old Indian boy, he got lost at a railway station. Twenty-five years later, starting out half a world away in Australia, Saroo Brierley found his way back. By Ankita Jain The train started moving— and didn’t stop for 32 hours— a child was carried, in a locked locomotive, nearly 1,000 miles away, to Calcutta (now known as Kolkata), where he managed to survive on the streets for three weeks before being picked up by the authorities. The story of...READ MORE
Modest Budget, low on political fundingSaturday, 04 February 2017 | JS Acharya | HyderabadThis refers to the editorial, “The feel-great Budget” (February 2). Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley has proposed measures to improve honesty and transparency in political funding, but these are toothless. He has slashed the limit for anonymous cash donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 per donor. As laundering...