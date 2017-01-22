Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the US, ushering in a new era that he vowed would shatter the established order and reverse a national decline he deemed as an "American carnage". "I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down," Trump told hundreds of thousands of rain-soaked admirers and onlookers on Friday in a 16-minute Inaugural Address from the West Front...