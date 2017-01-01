MOST READ

Modi gives farmers, poor New Year hope

Sunday, 01 January 2017 | PNS | New Delhi

In a “Thanksgiving” speech for making demonetisation a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night announced a series of New Year gifts for various sections of the populace, offering sops for the construction of low cost housing and concession...

Modi announces new housing schemes

Saturday, 31 December 2016 | IANS | New delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the government would give the rebate of three and four percent on interest rates to the people who seek loans to build their houses in 2017. "To make...

Yuki wins opening round of qualifiers in Chennai Open

Saturday, 31 December 2016 | PTI | Chennai
Yuki Bhambri breezed past Italy's Marco Cecchinato in the opening round of the qualifiers in the Chennai Open here today. The former top-100 player and a quarterfinalist in 2014 in Chennai Open, Yuki has returned to...

Pak to hand over dossier on India to new UN chief

Saturday, 31 December 2016 | PTI | Islamabad
Pakistan would hand over a dossier on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and evidence of attempted violation of maritime boundary by an Indian submarine to incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday, his first...

Fossil fuel formation linked to rise in atmosphere's oxygen

Saturday, 31 December 2016 | IANS | New York
The rapid rise in the atmospheres oxygen roughly 500 million years ago which made advanced animal life possible on Earth is linked to the process that led to the formation of fossil fuels, suggests new...

For an equal voice

Saturday, 31 December 2016 | Jigyasu Joshi

Making the young guns experience as how the rights and duties in our constitution are being lived, the public initiative, Samvidhan LIVE - The Jagrik Project, is building youth’s capacities for meeting the challenge of ownership of common spaces as they reflect in the real world. By Jigyasu Joshi The constitution is perhaps the most important piece of documentation for any country. It begin with the words, “We the people”, but there is still a question on how many of us,...

  • You (Centre) have a panel and get our appointments probed. We will form one, and you get the Sahara-Birla matter probed.
    Delhi Chief Minister | Arvind Kejriwal
  • Common people are standing in queues since last 50 days, but no black money-holder is seen standing there.
    NCP chief | Sharad Pawar
  • It's time to move on to bigger things. Nevertheless, in the interest of our country, I'll meet with intelligence community leaders.
    US President-elect | Donald Trump

  • Tech touch to exams

    From online entrance exams to coaching classes to open source learning platforms and blended learning model, 2016 was all about...

  • Innovative start-up

    From project and research-based-learning to innovation, patents and start-ups, VIT University is targetting an international ranking. Sangeeta Yadav tells you...

Now, Priyanka Chopra to present a Golden Globe award
Of money, manpower, and climate
Skyfire Author : Aroon Raman Publisher : Pan Macmillan, Rs 299 An especially praiseworthy aspect of Aroon Raman’s third novel, Skyfire, is that it brings the global issue...

  • Strong laws to prevent crime against women

    Saturday, 31 December 2016 | Shreyans Jain | Delhi
    This refers to the article, “No closure to Nirbhaya’s agony” (December 29) by Shreya Kedia. The massive public outrage in the aftermath of the December 16, 2012, rape and murder of Nirbhaya and the demand for stringent laws to convict the perpetrators of crimes against women could not be leveraged...

