BREAKING NEWS

MOST READ

VIEW ALL

Today's Newspaper

Prez: We need more, not less, democracy

Prez: We need more, not less, democracy

Thursday, 26 January 2017 | PNS | new delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday came out in support of simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. “There are talks of simultaneous elections in the political circles. It could be possible if the political parties seriously arrive at...

READ MORE
MORE NEWS

State Editions

Photo Gallery

more featured galleries

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Tata-Mistry saga:Sebi finds no violations,mulls stricter norms

Thursday, 26 January 2017 | PTI | New Delhi
Tata-Mistry saga:Sebi finds no violations,mulls stricter norms
Amid the Tata-Mistry battle, Sebi feels that the board of a company can continue to seek expertise of a 'Chairman Emeritus' even after the person has left the company, though the regulator appears to be...

MORE NEWS

Sports Bytes

Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat in 1st T20

Thursday, 26 January 2017 | PTI | Kanpur
Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat in 1st T20
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first Twenty20 International at Green Park stadium, here today. India have handed debut to spinner Parveez Rasool, the first cricketer...

MORE NEWS

India Abroad

Indian-American lawmakers slam Trump's immigration policy

Thursday, 26 January 2017 | PTI | Washington
Indian-American lawmakers slam Trump's immigration policy
Indian-American lawmakers today slammed US President Donald Trump for signing executive orders to reshape the country's immigration policies, describing the move as "anti-immigrant" that will "tear apart" families. Trump has escalated his anti-immigrants stand with...

MORE NEWS

HEALTH & FITNESS

Anxiety, depression may up death risk from some cancers

Thursday, 26 January 2017 | IANS | London
Anxiety, depression may up death risk from some cancers
Higher levels of psychological distress such as anxiety and depression may be associated with an increased risk of death from certain cancers, a study has found. The results show that compared with people in the...

MORE NEWS

Vivacity

SNUBS and Surprises

SNUBS and Surprises

Thursday, 26 January 2017 | AP

From the well-practised to the first-timers, this year's Oscar nominees gave an eclectic mix of responses As predicted, La La Land led the Oscar nominations announced Tuesday, with 14 nods. A nod from the Academy is surely one of the greatest honours that can be bestowed upon an actor in their career - so how do you react when it happens to you? The best actress category has been the most competitive this season. Emma Stone and Natalie Portman were considered...

READ MORE
MORE NEWS

SOUND BITE

  • I feel scared to say too much. I fear being dropped from the team because I have seen what happened to some other players.
    Pakistani cricketer | Sarfraz Ahmed
  • Delhi has hardly interfered in the selection of candidates in Goa. For once, there was hardly any revolt in the party.
    Senior Congress leader | Digvijaya Singh
  • People of Uttar Pradesh have absorbed the culture of Maharashtra without forgetting their own, which is a great virtue.
    Maharashtra CM | Devendra Fadnavis

Avenues

  • Career in Psychology

    With an increase in the number of mental illnesses, the demand for highly skilled and educated workforce is on the...

  • Brick meets click

    There’s been an emergence of a new generation of learners and educators with the advent of flipped classrooms, outcome-led learning,...

MORE NEWS

OPINION LEADERS

VIEW ALL EDIT VIEW ALL OPED

OUR COLUMNISTS

VIEW ALL
VIEW ALL

E-paper

Sunday Edition

MORE NEWS

POTPOURRI

AbRam gets angry when not allowed to be clicked, says SRK
AbRam gets angry when not allowed to be clicked, says SRK
MORE NEWS

SHOW TIME

MORE NEWS

books

A unique irony
MORE BOOKS

A unique irony

Fly Me to the moon Author- Prafull Goradia Publisher- Bloomsbury, Rs499 In Fly Me to the Moon, author Prafull Goradia writes about his gravitation towards the BJP and...

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Bridging the gulf with the UAE and others

    Thursday, 26 January 2017 | Ramesh G Jethwani | Bangalore
    This refers to the editorial, “New India-UAE warmth” (January 25). The three-day visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day event, marks an extraordinary movement of relations between the India and the Arab Gulf...

MORE LETTERS

POLLS

Will note ban help BJP in next year's Assembly elections?




Copyright © 2017 The Pioneer. All Rights Reserved Site Designed and Developed by: Infomedia Web Solutions
Page generated in 2.3868 seconds.