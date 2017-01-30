Smile more to score more: PM to students, parents ahead of exam season
With the exam season round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exhorted students and their families to treat exams as a festival and not as a source of stress, saying they should "smile more to score more" and not take it as "test of life". In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, he underlined the need for students to relax by taking breaks from studies and rest properly and said that the memory's recall power...read more
Mulayam trashes SP-Congress alliance, refuses to campaign
Hours after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took out a joint road show here on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav trashed the alliance and said he would not campaign for it. Noting he had advised his son against entering into an electoral alliance with the Congress, Mulayam Singh said it was most unfortunate that Akhilesh Yadav had done so in his quest to grab power. He...read more
Bumrah stars as India win by 5 runs, level series 1-1
Young Jasprit Bumrah shone in the death like never before as his excellent final over ensured India sensationally edged out England by five runs in the second Twenty20 International to level the three-match series here tonight. Needing eight runs off six balls, Bumrah, all of 23, perhaps bowled the over of his life as he restricted England to just two runs and end their innings at 139 for six in pursuit of 145. The match seemed to...read more
Five States, high stakes
RAJESH SINGH breaks down the politics at play in five States that go to polls in February-March — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur — and how the results will be critical in shaping the contours of power at various levels in India March 11 will be an important date in Indian politics, certainly among the most important in 2017. Results of five State Assembly elections will be known on that day. And these are...read more
Akhilesh, Rahul call for crushing BJP's divisive politics
In a clear show of camaraderie and personal bonding, the scions of Congress and Samajwadi Party today came together to give a call for crushing BJP's divisive politics of anger for the progress, prosperity, peace and people of Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly elections. In their first joint appearance after the alliance between the Congress and SP came through after hard bargaining, Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi said the alliance was for three Ps(progress, prosperity and...read more
EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for bribe remarks
The Election Commission today ordered poll authorities in Goa to register an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks about bribes made at a poll rally in the state. The poll body also termed as "scurrilous" the AAP leader's claim that the Commission is encouraging bribery by refraining him from uttering such statements. The poll body said FIR/complaint be lodged against the AAP leader under provisions of the Representation of the People Act dealing...read more
SP opted for 'lesser evil' Congress in UP: Azam Khan
The decision to ally with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is like choosing the "lesser evil" because of the need for secular forces to come together to take on the BJP, feels senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The UP Minister also took a dig at rival BSP, saying that giving 97 tickets to Muslim candidates is not enough and the Mayawati-led party should have given 403 seats to candidates from the community if it wants...read more
Delhi govt to take school heads to task for indiscipline
In order to ensure there are no irregularities in teachers' attendance and punctuality is maintained in running the classes, the Delhi government has decided to fix responsibility for "indiscipline" on school principals. Action will be taken against principals of government schools if "discipline" is not maintained, a senior official said. The move comes after Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia conducted surprise inspections at various government schools and found that many classrooms were without teachers...read more
Gadkari declares 1,253 km road in Assam as National Highways
The Centre will invest Rs 15,000 crores to develop 1,253 kilometres of roads in Assam into National Highways over the next few years, Union Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari said today. "When Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwoal met me, he demanded to declare 1,253 kilometres of state roads as National Highways. Today I am declaring that those will be developed as NHs," he said here. Inaugurating the second road bridge over Brahmaputra here, the Union Road Transport and...read more
BJP instigated attack on Bhansali, says Digvijaya Singh
The attack on ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur, during the shooting of his film "Padmavati", was carried out at the instance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh alleged on Sunday. "This (the attack) has been done deliberately at the instance of the ruling party in Rajasthan," Singh told a press conference in Panaji. "Why these things are only happening in Bharatiya Janata Party-led states? What was the...read more
Trump gives US military 30 days to prepare anti-ISIS strategy
President Donald Trump today directed US military to develop a "comprehensive strategy" within 30 days to defeat the ISIS, asserting that America must take decisive action against the dreaded terror group. "The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, is not the only threat from radical Islamic terrorism that the US faces, but it is among the most vicious and aggressive. It is also attempting to create its own state, which ISIS claims as a...read more
Alternative voting rights for domestic migrants not possible now: EC
It is not feasible to extend alternative voting rights to 'domestic migrants' as of now on the lines of service voters or overseas Indians, the Election Commission has said. A report prepared by a committee for the Commission on the issue said since it is difficult for it to track the movement of such migrants, extending them alternative voting rights such as e-ballot is not feasible at present, sources said quoting the document. The Commission is of...read more
Modi asks the youth to spread stories of soldiers' valour
On the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary observed as Martyrs' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the youth to use social media to spread stories of valour of soldiers, who were recently given bravery awards, saying it will make people proud and inspire them. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address, he also paid tributes to soldiers who died in avalanches in Kashmir at a time when the country was holding Republic Day celebrations. "On...read more
'It's not a Muslim ban': Trump defends immigration order
Unfazed by growing criticism, US President Donald Trump today defended his controversial immigration order that bans travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, asserting that it is working "very nicely" even as he maintained that it is not a ban on Muslims. "It's working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over," Trump told reporters even as the sweeping immigration order caused chaos and confusion at airports across the country, triggering widespread...read more
Hum saath, saath hain: SP, Cong
Monday, 30 January 2017
The streets of Lucknow witnessed history on Sunday as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party started their ‘Vijay Abhiyaan’ for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls through a joint roadshow. It was flowers, rose petals and garlands all the way for...READ MORE
BJP promises a welfare State
Revisit call, raise cash limit for polls, EC tells RBI again
'Tactical voting' may favour BJP in Western UP
Modi pitches for strong Punjab Govt
ECI directs Goa CEO to file FIR against Kejriwal for bribe remarks
Rajghat to come alive with Bapu's quotable quotes
Priyanka steps in to save Cong's last bastion in UP
Budget to be tough exercise post-note ban: Assocham
Sunday, 29 January 2017
Notwithstanding the high expectations of cuts in corporate and income tax rates in Wednesday's first Union Budget post-demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will have his task cut out owing to the stress the small scale...
Irani to inaugurate two-day North East Investors' Summit on Sunday
Budget expectations: Women seek cheaper essential goods, healthcare
England win toss, opt to field vs India
Sunday, 29 January 2017
England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the second Twenty-20 International (T20I) match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday. England have made one change to their...
AAP supporters makes human chain in Australia
Sunday, 29 January 2017
Australia-based supporters of Aam Aadmi party today today made a human chain and raised funds to show their support to the party ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. Almost 50 AAP supporters, wearing AAP...
Electrocution of wild animals increasing, experts raise concerns
Sunday, 29 January 2017
Electrocution is turning into a preferred method for trapping wild animals across Indian forests, but nothing much is being done by the government to check it. Wildlife lovers and experts say that while poisoning, shooting, foot-traps...
AI helps scientists gain insight into cancer biophysics
Now print human skin with this 3D bioprinter
Padmavati shoot hit
Saturday, 28 January 2017
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been put on hold for the moment at Jaigarh fort where the cast and crew were shooting. The protesters got violent and vandalised the sets Like it has happened with many other Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films, there have been protests yet again on the sets. We have heard that there has been chaos during the shooting of Bhansali's film Padmavati at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur. After completing two schedules of Padmavati in Mumbai, the team has moved...
Attacking a filmmaker and his right to free voice is no answer. So-called historian and moral police! Disgusting!
This country is ruled by a minority, a very miniscule minority and they are the privileged rich class. They are the rulers.
They (the US) have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed many years ago. Even if there are walls between nations, they must be removed.
-
Career in Psychology: With an increase in the number of mental illnesses, the demand for highly skilled and educated workforce is on the...
-
Brick meets click: There's been an emergence of a new generation of learners and educators with the advent of flipped classrooms, outcome-led learning,...
Friends still, but will the bonhomie continue?
Partnership that changed equations
King Dhoni bows out Prince Virat takes guard
The ultimate destroyer
A long road ahead for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh
Monday, 30 January 2017 | Azhar A Khan | Rampur
This refers to the editorial, "Reduced to bit player" (January 26). Verily speaking, all political parties in alliance, have their respective interests to serve. And at times, they have to compromise with their allies on certain issues in order to reach an agreement that's acceptable to all. Hence, drawing...