SP united, Akhilesh to stay CM: MSY

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 | PNS | New Delhi

In yet another twist in the Samajwadi Party’s internecine war on Monday, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said that Akhilesh Yadav would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the forthcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. The late...

Aircel-Maxis: Court order on framing charges on Jan 17

Monday, 09 January 2017 | IANS | New Delhi
A court here on Monday fixed January 17 for delivering order on the issue of framing charges in Aircel-Maxis deal case against former Communications Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others. Special Judge O.P. Saini postponed the order,...

Dhoni one of India's best captains, says Muralitharan

Monday, 09 January 2017 | IANS | Kolkata
Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni for being one of India's best captains. Dhoni, who won the T20 and One-Day World Cups as captain in 2007 and 2011, stepped down as the...

Dev Patel proud to represent India on international scale

Monday, 09 January 2017 | PTI | Los Angeles
British-Indian actor Dev Patel may have lost a chance to win at the Golden Globes but the actor said he was proud to represent India on a global scale through his film "Lion". "The canvas...

Cold wave in North India till January 13

Monday, 09 January 2017 | IANS | New Delhi
Warning of a coldwave in the north-western region, the government on Monday said that the minimum temperature is very likely to fall by two to four degrees. "Cold wave at a few places with severe cold...

Hope, love ride the Globes

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 | Pioneer

Musical La La Land and Meryl Streep's speech on empathy and tolerance define the 74th edition. Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra sizzled the red carpet The Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starrer musical comedy La La Land clinched as many as seven honours at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, where celebrities including the legendary actress Meryl Streep took a dig at President-elect Donald Trump. From the Indian perspective, our own Priyanka Chopra made a glittering debut at the gala as a presenter while Deepika Padukone...

  • Where are their birth certificates? Hollywood is crawling with outsiders, and if you kick us out, you'll have nothing to watch.
    Veteran actor | Meryl Streep
  • I am Samajwadi Party's national president. Akhilesh Yadav is (only) the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
    Samajwadi Party leader | Mulayam Singh Yadav
  • We do not consider that (retaking Aleppo from the rebels) as a victory because victory will be when we have eliminated all terrorists.
    Syria’s President | Bashar al-Assad

  • Edu trendz 2017

    From micro-learning to recruitment from B-Schools after demonetisation to telecom revolution to the selection for Navy Cadets through JEE ranking,...

  • Tech touch to exams

    From online entrance exams to coaching classes to open source learning platforms and blended learning model, 2016 was all about...

Actors' fees very small part of 'Baahubali' budget, say producer
The original Patanjali
Eminent world scientists Author- Cicily Kodiyan Publisher- Dwarka Parichay, Rs250 It is his literary works on different branches of learning that reveal in him the profoundest scholar, the...

  • Mamata’s criticism of Modi, irresponsible

    Tuesday, 10 January 2017 | M Ratan | Via email
    This refers to the report, “Didi: Replace Modi with Advani, Rajnath, Jaitley” (January 7). One wonders, who gave West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the authority to voice her personal malice against an elected Prime Minister? She is the Chief Minister of one State — West Bengal — representing a...

