No dispute between Akhilesh and me, says Mulayam
CBSE class X, XII exams to begin from March 9
2 months after note ban, Mamata wants Prez to intervene, Manmohan also cautions
PAC can call PM on cash ban if RBI's reply not satisfactory
Customers, pumps won't pay any card payment charges: Pradhan
Pak test-fires 1st nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile
Issue ordinance for conduct of Jallikattu: Panneerselvam to Centre
2016 Kashmir unrest was well planned conspiracy, says Mehbooba
Double-digit increase in tax collection: Jaitley
Digital transactions mobile-app BHIM downloaded 10 mn times: PM Modi
Court to pronounce verdict in Salman Khan case on January 18
Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, 3 labourers killed
Akali-BJP's mismanagement of Punjab unprecedented: Manmohan
Lack of coordination between banks, government: Robert Vadra
I and Trump 'opposites in some ways': Obama
SP united, Akhilesh to stay CM: MSY
In yet another twist in the Samajwadi Party’s internecine war on Monday, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said that Akhilesh Yadav would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the forthcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. The late...READ MORE
- Jaitley debunks wonks’ theories of slowdown
- Man makes abortive bid to win back girl with lethal shot!
- Three killed as terrorists attack GREF LoC camp
- Plan for blanket ban on cow slaughter
- Netaji spoke in SP peace wheel
- Amar Singh in ‘Z’ security zone again
- Dealers defer cardbandi at petrol pumps
Aircel-Maxis: Court order on framing charges on Jan 17
- Sensex slips 53 points; Nifty trading below 8250
- Will present Motor Vehicles Bill in Budget Session: Gadkari
Dhoni one of India's best captains, says Muralitharan
- Dhoni's captaincy swansong; Yuvraj, Nehra in focus too
- Spinner O'Keefe pulled out of Big Bash for India tour
Dev Patel proud to represent India on international scale
- PM asks diaspora to take Indian citizen card soon
- Ellen DeGeneres says Dev Patel should be 'sexiest man alive'
Cold wave in North India till January 13
- Not liking music at all linked to poor brain connectivity
- Drink at pubs with friends to boost health: study
Hope, love ride the Globes
Musical La La Land and Meryl Streep's speech on empathy and tolerance define the 74th edition. Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra sizzled the red carpet The Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starrer musical comedy La La Land clinched as many as seven honours at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, where celebrities including the legendary actress Meryl Streep took a dig at President-elect Donald Trump. From the Indian perspective, our own Priyanka Chopra made a glittering debut at the gala as a presenter while Deepika Padukone...READ MORE
- Where are their birth certificates? Hollywood is crawling with outsiders, and if you kick us out, you'll have nothing to watch.
- I am Samajwadi Party's national president. Akhilesh Yadav is (only) the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
- We do not consider that (retaking Aleppo from the rebels) as a victory because victory will be when we have eliminated all terrorists.
Edu trendz 2017From micro-learning to recruitment from B-Schools after demonetisation to telecom revolution to the selection for Navy Cadets through JEE ranking,...
Tech touch to examsFrom online entrance exams to coaching classes to open source learning platforms and blended learning model, 2016 was all about...
- The nonsense of seniority, rise of the meritorious
- He's a fine General, stop carping
- Master of supersession
Mamata’s criticism of Modi, irresponsibleTuesday, 10 January 2017 | M Ratan | Via emailThis refers to the report, “Didi: Replace Modi with Advani, Rajnath, Jaitley” (January 7). One wonders, who gave West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the authority to voice her personal malice against an elected Prime Minister? She is the Chief Minister of one State — West Bengal — representing a...