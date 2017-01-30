Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been put on hold for the moment at Jaigarh fort where the cast and crew were shooting. The protesters got violent and vandalised the sets Like it has happened with many other Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, there have been protests yet again on the sets. We have heard that there has been chaos during the shooting of Bhansali’s film Padmavati at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur. After completing two schedules of Padmavati in Mumbai, the team has moved...