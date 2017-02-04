President Donald Trump is "extremely upset" with the refugee deal with Australia, the White House has said, while indicating that the administration will go ahead with the agreement but with "extreme vetting" of every immigrant. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer lashed out at the Obama-administration for the move, saying the new president was "unbelievably disappointed" to have inherited the deal. Later asked if the deal would continue, Trump however said, "We'll see what happens." ...