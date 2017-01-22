MOST READ

Jallikattu today but TN youth press on

Sunday, 22 January 2017 | Kumar Chellappan | Chennai

A day after the Central Government gave its nod, the Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday cleared an Ordinance to enable the holding of popular bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the State. The Ordinance was signed by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. The Prevention...

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Saturday, 21 January 2017 | IANS | New Delhi
With Donald Trump taking over the reins of the US, industry stakeholders in India and the government feel that the fears of protectionism and curbs on H1B visas will remain, but that the US will...

Sports Bytes

Saturday, 21 January 2017 | PTI | Karachi
Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has attributed the recent string of poor performances by the national team Down Under to fatigue. According to the former Test captain the Pakistani players have been playing non-stop cricket for last...

India Abroad

Saturday, 21 January 2017 | PTI | London
An Indian-origin broadcast journalist has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in north-west England at a special ceremony. Ranvir Singh, 39, becomes the third Chancellor of the university in...

HEALTH & FITNESS

Saturday, 21 January 2017 | IANS | New York
Elderly women who sit for more than 10 hours a day with low physical activity have cells that are biologically older by eight years compared to women who are less sedentary, a new study has...

Vivacity

‘I am still a worker on the sets’

Saturday, 21 January 2017 | Unnati Joshi

In this heartfelt interview with Unnati Joshi, Hrithik Roshan spoke about his film Kaabil, clash with Raees and how he manages to ground himself Hrithik Roshan may have been an industry child but considering dad Rakesh Roshan was not that successful an actor till he became producer-director, he took the worst of the pitfalls and shadow zones while growing up. He battled weight issues and body constraints besides being a rabbit-footed AD on his father’s sets attending on big stars. Yet,...

SOUND BITE

  • I want to personally thank Obama (and Michelle) for changing my life. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone.
    TV host | Ellen DeGeneres
  • My father has care and concern for others. You can’t control the world; you can only control your reaction.
    Actor | Hrithik Roshan
  • Virat (Kohli) has showed a lot of trust in me and it was very important for me that people in the dressing room trust me.
    Indian cricketer | Yuvraj Singh

Avenues

  • Brick meets click

    There’s been an emergence of a new generation of learners and educators with the advent of flipped classrooms, outcome-led learning,...

  • Degree or skill education?

    Attaining a degree is a sign of formal education but it no more guarantees individual growth, social stability or financial...

OPINION LEADERS

OUR COLUMNISTS

POTPOURRI

I'm a little superstitious: Hrithik Roshan
SHOW TIME

books

A unique irony

Fly Me to the moon Author- Prafull Goradia Publisher- Bloomsbury, Rs499 In Fly Me to the Moon, author Prafull Goradia writes about his gravitation towards the BJP and...

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • SP-Congress ties won't save grand old party

    Saturday, 21 January 2017 | PN Saxena | Via email
    This refers to developments that have placed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the prime position in Samajwadi Party, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. This is a godsend for the Congress, which seeks an alliance with the SP and which, on its own, does not stand a chance in...

