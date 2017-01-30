MOST READ

VIEW ALL

Today's Newspaper

Hum saath, saath hain: SP, Cong

Hum saath, saath hain: SP, Cong

Monday, 30 January 2017 | PNS | Lucknow

The streets of Lucknow witnessed history on Sunday as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party started their ‘Vijay Abhiyaan’ for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls through a joint roadshow. It was flowers, rose petals and garlands all the way for...

READ MORE
MORE NEWS

State Editions

Photo Gallery

more featured galleries

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Budget to be tough exercise post-note ban: Assocham

Sunday, 29 January 2017 | IANS | New Delhi
Budget to be tough exercise post-note ban: Assocham
Notwithstanding the high expectations of cuts in corporate and income tax rates in Wednesday's first Union Budget post-demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will have his task cut out owing to the stress the small scale...

MORE NEWS

Sports Bytes

England win toss, opt to field vs India

Sunday, 29 January 2017 | IANS | Nagpur
England win toss, opt to field vs India
England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the second Twenty-20 International (T20I) match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday. England have made one change to their...

MORE NEWS

India Abroad

AAP supporters makes human chain in Australia

Sunday, 29 January 2017 | PTI | Melbourne
AAP supporters makes human chain in Australia
Australia-based supporters of Aam Aadmi party today today made a human chain and raised funds to show their support to the party ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. Almost 50 AAP supporters, wearing AAP...

MORE NEWS

HEALTH & FITNESS

Electrocution of wild animals increasing, experts raise concerns

Sunday, 29 January 2017 | IANS | New Delhi
Electrocution of wild animals increasing, experts raise concerns
Electrocution is turning into a preferred method for trapping wild animals across Indian forests, but nothing much is being done by the government to check it. Wildlife lovers and experts say that while poisoning, shooting, foot-traps...

MORE NEWS

Vivacity

Padmavati shoot hit

Padmavati shoot hit

Saturday, 28 January 2017 | Agencies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been put on hold for the moment at Jaigarh fort where the cast and crew were shooting. The protesters got violent and vandalised the sets Like it has happened with many other Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, there have been protests yet again on the sets. We have heard that there has been chaos during the shooting of Bhansali’s film Padmavati at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur. After completing two schedules of Padmavati in Mumbai, the team has moved...

READ MORE
MORE NEWS

SOUND BITE

  • Attacking a filmmaker and his right to free voice is no answer. So-called historian and moral police! Disgusting!
    Director-producer | Karan Johar
  • This country is ruled by a minority, a very miniscule minority and they are the privileged rich class. They are the rulers.
    Script writer-poet | Javed Akhtar
  • They (the US) have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed many years ago. Even if there are walls between nations, they must be removed.
    Iranian President | Hassan Rouhani

Avenues

  • Career in Psychology

    With an increase in the number of mental illnesses, the demand for highly skilled and educated workforce is on the...

  • Brick meets click

    There’s been an emergence of a new generation of learners and educators with the advent of flipped classrooms, outcome-led learning,...

MORE NEWS

OPINION LEADERS

VIEW ALL EDIT VIEW ALL OPED

OUR COLUMNISTS

VIEW ALL
VIEW ALL

E-paper

Sunday Edition

MORE NEWS

POTPOURRI

SRK is an extremely dedicated father: Sunny Leone
SRK is an extremely dedicated father: Sunny Leone
MORE NEWS

SHOW TIME

MORE NEWS

books

Deep inside the soul
MORE BOOKS

Deep inside the soul

Amba Author- Laksmi Pamuntjak Publisher- Speaking Tiger, Rs 499 In this modern retelling of the story of Amba from the Mahabharata, the protagonist can be seen as...

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • A long road ahead for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh

    Monday, 30 January 2017 | Azhar A Khan | Rampur
    This refers to the editorial, “Reduced to bit player” (January 26). Verily speaking, all political parties in alliance, have their respective interests to serve. And at times, they have to compromise with their allies on certain issues in order to reach an agreement that's acceptable to all. Hence, drawing...

MORE LETTERS

POLLS

Will note ban help BJP in next year's Assembly elections?




Copyright © 2017 The Pioneer. All Rights Reserved Site Designed and Developed by: Infomedia Web Solutions
Page generated in 3.6816 seconds.