SP revokes Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav expulsion
In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities. The latest decision was taken soon after meetings to broker peace between SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav were held at the senior Yadav's 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence here. "As per the directions...read more
PM warns of tough action against dishonest, announces sops
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent out a stern warning of tough action against the "dishonest" people even as he announced a slew of sops for senior citizens, farmers, rural housing, women and small entrepreneurs to soften the blow of demonetisation. He also assured the honest people that the government will act as a friend to them so that their difficulties are eased. Among the sops announced in his address to the nation at the end of...read more
The social fabric
Aside global trends such as androgyny trickling in, fashion on and off the ramp in India is a working class aesthetic. You are what you wear — fashion reflects identity, body, and social relations, all at once. And in India, fashion is as much an anthropological summation of one’s environment as it is a mirror of an individual’s history Crowds swarm amidst motorcycles laden with clothes strapped into large bundles, crammed horse carts, and an occasional...read more
BJP forms govt in Arunachal with 33 PPA MLAs joining it
In a fast paced development, a BJP government was today installed in Arunachal Pradesh after 33, out of 43 Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) MLAs led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, joined the saffron brigade in this politically fragile state. Khandu paraded the MLAs before Assembly Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok who accepted their joining. The high-voltage political drama began since late Thursday night after PPA President Kahfa Bengia temporarily suspended Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and five...read more
Rahul puts forth demands to PM ahead of his address
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today put forth a charter of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to lift the restrictions on cash withdrawals immediately and pay Rs 25,000 to every BPL family. Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight his demands ahead of Modi's second television address to the nation tonight after his surprise November 8 announcement to withdraw Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 currency notes. The Congress vice president, a staunch critic of...read more
Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi assures support to new Army Chief
Putting to rest all speculation about his resignation, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi today assured full support to General Bipin Rawat, who took charge as the new Army Chief superseding him. "I convey my best wishes and full support of Eastern Command to Gen Bipin Rawat on having taken over as the Chief of Army Staff," Lt Gen Bakshi said here today. He also made it clear that he was not resigning and even called...read more
Pak to hand over dossier on India to new UN chief
Pakistan would hand over a dossier on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and evidence of attempted violation of maritime boundary by an Indian submarine to incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday, his first working day after assuming office. Pakistan's Permanent UN representative Maleeha Lodhi will officially pass on the dossier to Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, Dawn reported, citing officials. "Soon after assuming office incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will get...read more
Anil Baijal takes oath as Lt Governor of Delhi
Amid escalating tension between the AAP government and Centre, career bureaucrat Anil Baijal today took over as the Lt Governor of Delhi and struck up a cautious note on his future relationship with the Kejriwal government. 70-year-old Baijal, however, said that he will work together with the AAP government for betterment of Delhi. On being asked about his relationship with the AAP government after taking oath, he said, "This is a speculative thing and I don't know...read more
19 die in twin explosions in Baghdad
At least 19 persons were killed and 45 injured when two roadside bombs exploded at a busy market in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad on Saturday, a source said. A bomb detonated in the crowded car spare parts market in Sinak area while another exploded near a post office in the same area, Xinhua news agency quoted the Interior Ministry source as saying. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, but...read more
Sasikala takes over as AIADMK chief
Amid chants of 'Chinnamma Vazhagai' by thousands of supporters, V K Sasikala today took charge as AIADMK general secretary, the top party post. "Amma is always in my heart," an emotionally charged Sasikala said after assuming charge, adding she had been with Jayalalithaa for party meetings for over 33 years and that the AIADMK will continue to rule for many years. The close aide of late Jayalalithaa first garlanded the statue of party founder M G Ramachandran...read more
Proposal to add 15000 men to Delhi Police cleared by Home Ministry: Rajnath
The Union Home Ministry has cleared a proposal to add 15,000 more personnel to the Delhi Police and it awaits the Finance Ministry's nod, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said terming its strength as "inadequate". Singh made the announcement at a mega police event here where ranks were awarded to 24 personnel out of the 27,000 promoted this year. The expansion, if effected, will make the force nearly one lakh strong. "I feel Delhi Police strength is not...read more
'India, Bangladesh settled border disputes peacefully'
Bangladesh has settled all its border disputes with India peacefully and improved ties with its closest neighbour, Dipu Moni, the country's former Foreign Minister, said here. "Though we had sought intervention of the international court to settle the dispute over the ocean border between India and Bangladesh, it was settled peacefully a few years back without harming the friendship," Moni said on Friday. "India and Bangladesh mutually and peacefully settled land border disputes, exchanged...read more
Lalu speaks to Mulayam, Akhilesh for a patch-up
Amid deepening political crisis in Samajwadi Party, RJD President Lalu Prasad today spoke to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav to facilitate a patch-up between them and advised both not to fight the upcoming UP elections separately. Prasad had a telephonic conversation with both SP President Mulayam Singh Yadav and his chief minister son Akhilesh Yadav this morning, the RJD president told reporters here. He said that the RJD chief urged both of them to...read more
UN chief Ban Ki-moon bids colleagues, staff farewell
Ban Ki-Moon joked to hundreds of diplomats and UN staff as he left United Nations headquarters for the last time as secretary-general that he feels "like Cinderella" tomorrow at midnight, everything changes." Flanked by the presidents of the General Assembly and the Security Council, the native South Korean yesterday thanked UN workers for their hard work and commitment over the course of his 10-year tenure, which ends on December 31 midnight. "Tomorrow night on the eve of...read more
Modi gives farmers, poor New Year hope
Sunday, 01 January 2017 | PNS | New Delhi
In a “Thanksgiving” speech for making demonetisation a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night announced a series of New Year gifts for various sections of the populace, offering sops for the construction of low cost housing and concession...READ MORE
- Baijal takes over as L-G, says will work with elected Govt
- Warm Dec ushers in chillier-wetter New Year
- Arunachal changes hands, BJP Govt replaces PPA’s
- Akhilesh expelled, but ready for big fight
- Massive support for CM; backer tries to kill self
- Jai BHIM! PM makes your thumb your bank
- I-T raids detect Rs 4,313 crore undisclosed cash
Modi announces new housing schemes
Saturday, 31 December 2016 | IANS | New delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the government would give the rebate of three and four percent on interest rates to the people who seek loans to build their houses in 2017. "To make...
- RBI relaxes ATM daily withdrawal limit to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500
- Mamata flays Modi over cash withdrawal limit
Yuki wins opening round of qualifiers in Chennai Open
Saturday, 31 December 2016 | PTI | Chennai
Yuki Bhambri breezed past Italy's Marco Cecchinato in the opening round of the qualifiers in the Chennai Open here today. The former top-100 player and a quarterfinalist in 2014 in Chennai Open, Yuki has returned to...
- Tiger turns 41 with comeback plans for 2017
- New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 8 wkts, clinch ODI series 3-0
Pak to hand over dossier on India to new UN chief
Saturday, 31 December 2016 | PTI | Islamabad
Pakistan would hand over a dossier on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and evidence of attempted violation of maritime boundary by an Indian submarine to incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday, his first...
- British-Indian professor knighted in New Year's honours
- Indian Americans to celebrate Congressional victories
Fossil fuel formation linked to rise in atmosphere's oxygen
Saturday, 31 December 2016 | IANS | New York
The rapid rise in the atmospheres oxygen roughly 500 million years ago which made advanced animal life possible on Earth is linked to the process that led to the formation of fossil fuels, suggests new...MORE NEWS
For an equal voice
Saturday, 31 December 2016 | Jigyasu Joshi
Making the young guns experience as how the rights and duties in our constitution are being lived, the public initiative, Samvidhan LIVE - The Jagrik Project, is building youth’s capacities for meeting the challenge of ownership of common spaces as they reflect in the real world. By Jigyasu Joshi The constitution is perhaps the most important piece of documentation for any country. It begin with the words, “We the people”, but there is still a question on how many of us,...READ MORE
- You (Centre) have a panel and get our appointments probed. We will form one, and you get the Sahara-Birla matter probed.
- Common people are standing in queues since last 50 days, but no black money-holder is seen standing there.
- It's time to move on to bigger things. Nevertheless, in the interest of our country, I'll meet with intelligence community leaders.
Tech touch to examsFrom online entrance exams to coaching classes to open source learning platforms and blended learning model, 2016 was all about...
Innovative start-upFrom project and research-based-learning to innovation, patents and start-ups, VIT University is targetting an international ranking. Sangeeta Yadav tells you...
Strong laws to prevent crime against womenSaturday, 31 December 2016 | Shreyans Jain | DelhiThis refers to the article, “No closure to Nirbhaya’s agony” (December 29) by Shreya Kedia. The massive public outrage in the aftermath of the December 16, 2012, rape and murder of Nirbhaya and the demand for stringent laws to convict the perpetrators of crimes against women could not be leveraged...