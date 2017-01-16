MOST READ

Poll tie-ups reach fever pitch

Monday, 16 January 2017 | Pioneer News Service | New Delhi/Lucknow

Despite the winter chill, poll temperature has began to shoot up as cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined the Congress, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi are likely to meet in the next...

RBI 'apprehensive' of cooperative banks' ability to report data to tax department

Monday, 16 January 2017 | IANS | Kolkata
In view of recent amendments brought into Income Tax Rules on furnishing information to the income tax department, the cooperative banks "may face some issues" to report information data as required by law enforcement department,...

My aim is to equal Sushil's feat of two Olympic medals: Sakshi

Monday, 16 January 2017 | PTI | New Delhi
She may be India's first and only woman wrestler to have won an Olympic medal but that does not seem enough for Sakshi Malik as she now aims to equal Sushil Kumar's historic feat of...

Indian American Congresswoman not to attend Trump's inaugration

Monday, 16 January 2017 | IANS | Washington
Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has said she won't attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. Instead, the Seattle Representative would be taking part in other events in her area. ...

Sanitising cattle sheds key to prevent malaria in India'

Monday, 16 January 2017 | IANS | New York
Targetting mosquitoes responsible for transmission of malaria that take refuge in cattle sheds in countries like India can help achieve WHO's goal of eliminating the disease globally by 2030, researchers say. The study found the...

No more winter blues

Monday, 16 January 2017 | Unnati Joshi

Winter dressing doesn’t have to be dull, boring and expensive. You can look downright sexy while braving the cold with these affordable garments. By Unnati Joshi Have you started repeating the same jacket and scarf ensemble already? We thought so. Staying warm certainly does not mean you have to refrain from staying chic. And that was the clear message delivered as a result of our style-stalking attempt on the Capital’s streets. If you are a Delhiite, we are sure you must have...

  • I'm honoured to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to and band together again.
    Country singer |Lee Greenwood
  • We can sell Taiwan two billion dollars of the latest military equipment, but we're not allowed to accept a phone call!
    US President-elect | Donald Trump
  • Nobody would have objected if it was Modi's photo spinning khadi. What is objectionable is the removal of the Mahatma's photo.
    Shiv Sena MP | Arvind Sawant

  • Degree or skill education?

    Attaining a degree is a sign of formal education but it no more guarantees individual growth, social stability or financial...

  • Edu trendz 2017

    From micro-learning to recruitment from B-Schools after demonetisation to telecom revolution to the selection for Navy Cadets through JEE ranking,...

Dangal girl Zaira says sorry for meeting Mehbooba
A mysterious Mumbai
A Meeting on the Andheri Overbridge Author-Ambai Publisher- Juggernaut, Rs299 Celebrated writer CS Lakshmi, more popularly known as Ambai, talks to ANANYA BORGOHAIN about her latest work, A...

  • Hollow Congress charges fail before Modi's work

    Monday, 16 January 2017 | Sravana Ramachandran | Chennai
    This refers to the editorial, “The failed earth quake” (January 13). Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi time and again targets the Prime Minister. He says achche din will come when the Congress returns to power. The Congress was in power for most of the past 70 years, but the...

