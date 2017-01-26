Two avalanches hit Gurez Sector, 10 soldiers killed: Army
Ten soldiers were killed as two avalanches hit Gurez Sector of Kashmir, an army official said today. An avalanche hit an army camp in Gurez sector of Bandipora district near the Line of Control last evening in which several soldiers were trapped, the army official said. He said rescue operations were launched and seven soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer were saved. "Bodies of three soldiers were retrieved his morning," he said. The official said...read more
Cultural heritage, military might on display on R-Day
India's military might and rich cultural diversity were on display during the dazzling 68th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital which had Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Chief Guest. Light rains and overcast skies failed to dampen the enthusiasm of thousands of spectators who witnessed the nearly one-and-half hour-long parade that marched down the majestic Rajpath, India's ceremonial boulevard, amid unprecedented security cover. A major highlight...read more
Tejas fighter debuts at Republic Day parade
India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) developed indigenously, made their maiden appearance at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday. The flypast at the parade that left the spectators enthralled despite an overcast sky and light drizzle, included Mi-17 V5 helicopters that flew with the Indian flag and showered flower petals on the dignitaries and spectators along Rajpath, Advanced Light Helicopters Rudra and Dhruv, Mi-35 attack helicopters,...read more
FM may cut taxes, lack of indirect-tax data may make it tough
Battling slump in demand after shock demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may look to spur consumption through lower taxes in next week's Budget, but he faces a peculiar situation as precise projections of indirect tax collection in 2017-18 are unavailable due to GST. Finance Ministers usually weave around their welfare spending proposals based on projections of direct and indirect tax collections in the fiscal. Projections of collection in direct taxes, made up of personal and...read more
President hands over Ashok Chakra to awardee soldier's widow
President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously to Havildar Hangpan Dada for displaying exemplary valour and self-sacrifice while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in May last year. Dada's sobbing widow Chasen Lowang received the highest peacetime military award from the President on Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day celebrations here. The guest of honour and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched...read more
Russian ambassador to India Kadakin, 'true friend of India', dead
One of the longest serving diplomats in India and an Indophile, Russian ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, died here on Thursday following a brief illness. He was 67. President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries expressed sadness at the passing away of Kadakin, a "true friend of India". The Russian Embassy said in a statement that Kadakin, who started his diplomatic career in 1971, was "closely associated with promoting India-Russia relations". "He...read more
Trump says waterboarding 'absolutely' works in interrogation
US President Donald Trump said he "absolutely" thought that waterboarding works and would consider reinstating it as an interrogation technique, depending on the advice of Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, the media reported. "I will rely on Pompeo and Mattis and my group. And if they don't want to do, that's fine. If they do wanna do, then I will work toward that end. I want to do everything within the...read more
What more should I do? Advani asks after Padma Bhushan snub
Hurt at missing out on Padma Bhushan award for the second year in a row, 16-time world champion cueist Pankaj Advani says he does not know what he needs to do more to receive the coveted civilian honour. Advani, who has pocketed eight world titles in the last eight years, was recommended for the third highest civilian award of the country by the Karnataka government as well as the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India...read more
Hold India "accountable" for its crimes in Kashmir: Pak
Pakistan today asked the world community to hold India "accountable" for its "crimes against humanity" in Kashmir, as it demanded justice for the families of 25 Kashmiris allegedly killed by Indian security in 1990. Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that January 25 reminds Pakistan about the alleged "massacre of more than 25 innocent defenceless Kashmiris" in Hundwara by Indian security forces 27 years ago. He alleged that the "horrific massacre...read more
Mallya breathes fire against SEBI ban order
Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya has hit out at SEBI for barring him from securities market with regard to alleged fund diversion from United Spirits and termed the charges "baseless". Mallya, in a series of tweets, called the allegations of fund diversion concerning now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines a "joke" and said he is getting used to "witch hunts coming from all directions with no legal basis whatsoever". "CBI alleges diversion of funds OUT of Kingfisher Air....read more
Prez: We need more, not less, democracy
Thursday, 26 January 2017 | PNS | new delhi
President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday came out in support of simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. “There are talks of simultaneous elections in the political circles. It could be possible if the political parties seriously arrive at...READ MORE
- Don calls India ‘true friend’, invites Modi
- Katiyar, Sharad Yadav kick up storm with sexist barbs
- Avalanches in Kashmir kill Army officer, 4 others
- Joshi, Pawar, Sangma get Padma Vibhushan
- NGT asks JNU to give proof of compliance of SC green order
- Priyanka in, Shivpal out
- Pragati Maidan to get world-class expo centre
Tata-Mistry saga:Sebi finds no violations,mulls stricter norms
Thursday, 26 January 2017 | PTI | New Delhi
Amid the Tata-Mistry battle, Sebi feels that the board of a company can continue to seek expertise of a 'Chairman Emeritus' even after the person has left the company, though the regulator appears to be...
- Cannot disclose preparedness to handle demonetisation crisis: RBI press
- Bill Gates could become world's 1st trillionaire: Oxfam
Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat in 1st T20
Thursday, 26 January 2017 | PTI | Kanpur
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first Twenty20 International at Green Park stadium, here today. India have handed debut to spinner Parveez Rasool, the first cricketer...
- Serena Williams to face Venus in Australian Open final
- Time for Pant and Co. To make it count on big stage
Indian-American lawmakers slam Trump's immigration policy
Thursday, 26 January 2017 | PTI | Washington
Indian-American lawmakers today slammed US President Donald Trump for signing executive orders to reshape the country's immigration policies, describing the move as "anti-immigrant" that will "tear apart" families. Trump has escalated his anti-immigrants stand with...
- Trump pleased Nikki first Indian-American cabinet official
- Walking back from Paris climate deal can harm us all: India
Anxiety, depression may up death risk from some cancers
Thursday, 26 January 2017 | IANS | London
Higher levels of psychological distress such as anxiety and depression may be associated with an increased risk of death from certain cancers, a study has found. The results show that compared with people in the...
- Maternal Vitamin B12 deficiency may raise preterm birth risk
- Mushrooms may help delay or prevent dementia, Alzheimer's
SNUBS and Surprises
Thursday, 26 January 2017 | AP
From the well-practised to the first-timers, this year's Oscar nominees gave an eclectic mix of responses As predicted, La La Land led the Oscar nominations announced Tuesday, with 14 nods. A nod from the Academy is surely one of the greatest honours that can be bestowed upon an actor in their career - so how do you react when it happens to you? The best actress category has been the most competitive this season. Emma Stone and Natalie Portman were considered...READ MORE
- I feel scared to say too much. I fear being dropped from the team because I have seen what happened to some other players.
- Delhi has hardly interfered in the selection of candidates in Goa. For once, there was hardly any revolt in the party.
- People of Uttar Pradesh have absorbed the culture of Maharashtra without forgetting their own, which is a great virtue.
-
Career in PsychologyWith an increase in the number of mental illnesses, the demand for highly skilled and educated workforce is on the...
-
Brick meets clickThere’s been an emergence of a new generation of learners and educators with the advent of flipped classrooms, outcome-led learning,...
- King Dhoni bows out Prince Virat takes guard
- The ultimate destroyer
- ICE and FIRE!
- My Lords, this is judicial adventurism
Bridging the gulf with the UAE and othersThursday, 26 January 2017 | Ramesh G Jethwani | BangaloreThis refers to the editorial, “New India-UAE warmth” (January 25). The three-day visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day event, marks an extraordinary movement of relations between the India and the Arab Gulf...