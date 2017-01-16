Group led by Akhilesh is SP, entitled to 'Bicycle' symbol: EC
ATM withdrawal limit up at Rs 10,000; weekly limit stays at 24K
Indian surgical strike will meet befitting response, warns Pak
GST Council's 9th meet fails to break dual control deadlock
India's NSG membership can't be farewell gift: China to US
This is homecoming for me: Navjot Sidhu
SC nod to terminate 24-week-old foetus citing medical reasons
SC notice to Centre: regulate WhatsApp, Facebook
Richest 1% own 58% of total wealth in India: Oxfam
Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world
37 killed in Kyrgyzstan plane crash
Three militants killed in encounter
EC takes note of Mayawati's sops announcement
Poll tie-ups reach fever pitch
Despite the winter chill, poll temperature has began to shoot up as cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined the Congress, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi are likely to meet in the next...READ MORE
RBI 'apprehensive' of cooperative banks' ability to report data to tax department
My aim is to equal Sushil's feat of two Olympic medals: Sakshi
Indian American Congresswoman not to attend Trump's inaugration
Sanitising cattle sheds key to prevent malaria in India'
No more winter blues
Winter dressing doesn’t have to be dull, boring and expensive. You can look downright sexy while braving the cold with these affordable garments. By Unnati Joshi Have you started repeating the same jacket and scarf ensemble already? We thought so. Staying warm certainly does not mean you have to refrain from staying chic. And that was the clear message delivered as a result of our style-stalking attempt on the Capital’s streets. If you are a Delhiite, we are sure you must have...READ MORE
- I'm honoured to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to and band together again.
- We can sell Taiwan two billion dollars of the latest military equipment, but we're not allowed to accept a phone call!
- Nobody would have objected if it was Modi's photo spinning khadi. What is objectionable is the removal of the Mahatma's photo.
Degree or skill education?Attaining a degree is a sign of formal education but it no more guarantees individual growth, social stability or financial...
Edu trendz 2017From micro-learning to recruitment from B-Schools after demonetisation to telecom revolution to the selection for Navy Cadets through JEE ranking,...
Hollow Congress charges fail before Modi's workMonday, 16 January 2017 | Sravana Ramachandran | ChennaiThis refers to the editorial, “The failed earth quake” (January 13). Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi time and again targets the Prime Minister. He says achche din will come when the Congress returns to power. The Congress was in power for most of the past 70 years, but the...