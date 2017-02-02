Budget softens demonetisation blow
Softening the demonetisation blow, the Budget for 2017-18 today halved the tax to 5 per cent on incomes upto Rs 5 lakh but proposed a new surcharge of 10 per cent on incomes between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore and raised duties on cigarettes and pan masala while stepping up allocations for infrastructure, rural, agriculture and social sectors. Breaking from the past, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented a historic Budget in which the...read more
Budget 2017-18: What's cheaper, what's dearer
Though Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech for 2017-18 on Wednesday said his proposals on excise and customs duties will not result in any significant loss or gain to the exchequer, the fine print suggests a host of items can become either cheaper or dearer. Items like LED lamps, solar panels, printed circuit boards for mobiles, micro ATMs, finger-print machines and Iris scanners will potentially become cheaper. On the other hand, silver coins,...read more
Govt aims to bring 1 crore households out of poverty by 2019
Giving a major thrust to rural India in the Union Budget, the government today announced bringing one crore households out of poverty and making 50,000 gram panchayats poverty free by 2019, besides allocating highest ever funds to rural job scheme MGNRGEA. Stating that improving the life of people in rural areas is "a non-negotiable agenda for the government", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government would start a Mission Antyodaya for poverty alleviation in the country. "With...read more
Budget ups public spending, halves basic tax rate
In a pre-poll Budget aimed at softening the demonetisation blow, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today halved the basic income tax rate to 5 per cent and lowered rate for small companies while boosting spending on rural employment, agriculture and infrastructure. Creating history, the Minister presented a merged railway and general Budget after advancing the dates by a month that provides a record outlay of Rs 3,96,135 crore for infrastructure schemes besides a capital expenditure of Rs...read more
Budget highlights
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley begins presentation of the Union Budget for 2017-18. • We have moved from discretionary based administration to policy based administration: FM Jaitley. • We have moved from discretionary based administration topolicy based administration: FM Jaitley. • More steps will be taken to benefit farmers and the weaker sections; budget being presented during weak global economy: FM. • Monetary policy to be expansionary in major economies: FM. • Uncertainty around commodity...read more
Modi hails Jaitley for presenting 'uttam' Budget
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for presenting an "uttam" (excellent) Budget and said it will give new strength to the economy. "The Finance Minister has presented an 'uttam' Budget, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor," Modi said after the Union Budget 2017-18 was presented in Lok Sabha. "This is a Budget which will give new strength to the economy," he said. The Prime Minister also said the...read more
Rs 2,000 is maximum cash donation to political party by individual: Jaitley
Stressing the need for greater transparency in political funding, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the maximum amount of cash donation by an individual to a political party could be Rs 2,000 -- a sharp drop from the Rs 20,000 amount in cash earlier. Presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18, Jaitley said political parties can take donations from donors through cheque and digital payments. "Maximum amount of cash donation to any political party...read more
Rs one lakh crore for railway safety fund: Jaitley
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced creation of a Railway Safety Fund of Rs one lakh crore over a period of five years. "A Railway Surksha Kosh (Rail Safety Fund) with a corpus of Rs 1,00,000 crore to be created over a period of five years," Jaitley said while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18. He also said that Railways will get Rs 1,31,000 crore for capex and development expenditure in 2017-18. The Finance...read more
Jaitley announces Rs 2,74,114 cr for defence
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced an allocation of Rs 2,74,114 crore for defence, excluding pensions. "For defence expenditure excluding pensions, I have provided a sum of Rs 2,74,114 crore including Rs 86,488 crore for defence capital," Jaitley said delivering his Budget speech for financial year 2017-18. To reduce the grievances of defence pensioners, Jaitley announced creation of web based interactive pension distribution system for defence pensioners, and said, "This system will receive...read more
Budget 2017-18: Rs 1.84 lakh crore for women & child development
The central government on Wednesday increased the allocation for women and children welfare from Rs 1.56 lakh crore to Rs 1.84 lakh crore. "For welfare of women and children under various schemes across ministries, I have stepped up allocation from Rs 156,528 crore of 2016-17 to Rs 184,633 crore in 2017-18," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Budget 2107-18 in the Lok Sabha. He said that 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' begins with girl...read more
Sanitation cover under Swachh Bharat at 60% now: Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said here on Wednesday that sanitation cover in rural areas has gone up from 42 per cent to 60 per cent. "Swachh Bharat Yojana -- sanitation coverage up from 42 per cent in October 2013 to 60 per cent... Open defecation-free villages are now being given priority for piped water supply," Jaitley said while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha. "We propose to provide safe drinking water to...read more
Jaitley says Budget focus on welfare, infrastructure with fiscal prudence
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said his Budget for 2017-18 allocates more towards rural areas, welfare schemes and infrastructure, while ensuring that government finances do not go out of control. Presenting his fourth budget in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister also outlined 10 themes for his latest exercise. "My approach in preparing the budget is to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation with fiscal prudence," he said. On demonetisation,...read more
Kharge attacks govt for proceeding with Budget
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge today criticised the government for proceeding with the presentation of the Union Budget after the death of E Ahamed, accusing it if delaying announcement of the news so that it could present the Budget without any hiccups. "They had information (about E Ahmed's death) and could have decided yesterday (to make it public) but they put that on hold. They thought they will take a decision after...read more
Former Union minister Ahamed passes away
Former Union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed has passed away early today after he suffered a cardiac arrest, a senior doctor has confirmed. The 78-year-old Ahamed died at 2:15 am at RML hospital where he was admitted yesterday and put on artificial life support. "E Ahamed has passed away at 2:15 am. His body has been taken to AIIMS hospital for embalming (a method to preserve a corpse from decaying) as...read more
TRANSFORM, ENERGISE, CLEAN INDIA
Thursday, 02 February 2017 | AMIT GOEL/MADHUSUDAN SAHOO | New Delhi
With a vision to create a cleaner and bigger economy, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the fourth Budget on Wednesday and announced series of measures to provide relief to the sectors affected by demonetisation. This was intended to help...READ MORE
