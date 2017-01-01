Amid escalating tension between the AAP government and Centre, career bureaucrat Anil Baijal today took over as the Lt Governor of Delhi and struck up a cautious note on his future relationship with the Kejriwal government. 70-year-old Baijal, however, said that he will work together with the AAP government for betterment of Delhi. On being asked about his relationship with the AAP government after taking oath, he said, "This is a speculative thing and I don't know...