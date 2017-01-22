TN Guv approves ordinance, jallikattu to be held tomorrow
Fight for environmental conservation a losing battle: Ramesh
Pakistan's love affair with humsafar
Pakistan releases Indian soldier, handed over to India
EC censures Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct
Pak asks India to suspend work on hydro projects in J-K
Turkish leader Erdogan pushes to create powerful presidency
Fate of SP-Congress alliance hangs in balance
Mulayam aide joins BSP, slams Akhilesh
President Trump takes office vowing to end 'American carnage'
Aligning with SP is Congress' political bankruptcy: Mayawati
All efforts to fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamil people: PM
Blast at crowded vegetable market in northwest Pak kills 20
Pro-jallikattu protesters continue stir
Today's Newspaper
Jallikattu today but TN youth press on
A day after the Central Government gave its nod, the Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday cleared an Ordinance to enable the holding of popular bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the State. The Ordinance was signed by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. The Prevention...READ MORE
- Alliance shaky as Cong, SP refuse to blink first
- Hurried Ordinance makes cruelty to bull no offence
- Kids faint in Bihar’s booze ban fetish for human chain
- Indian jawan captured by Pak is finally back
- Don of era to make America great again
- Tradition, Tamil pride triumph
- Last-minute hiccups in Cong-SP alliance
State Editions
Photo Gallery
BUSINESS & FINANCE
Protectionism fears remain, but US, India collaboration to continue: FinMin, Industry
- HP Inc announces moderate price hike across products
- Bengal business meet nets over Rs 2 lakh cr investment proposals
Sports Bytes
Fatigue factor behind Pakistan's poor show Down Under: Inzamam
India Abroad
Indian-origin broadcaster becomes Chancellor of UK university
- Indian Americans celebrate as Trump becomes President
- Indian teacher pleads guilty to fraud charges in US
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sitting for long can age women faster
- Gut inflammation, bacterial changes linked to diabetes: Study
- Intragastric balloons better option for overweight than surgery
Vivacity
‘I am still a worker on the sets’
In this heartfelt interview with Unnati Joshi, Hrithik Roshan spoke about his film Kaabil, clash with Raees and how he manages to ground himself Hrithik Roshan may have been an industry child but considering dad Rakesh Roshan was not that successful an actor till he became producer-director, he took the worst of the pitfalls and shadow zones while growing up. He battled weight issues and body constraints besides being a rabbit-footed AD on his father’s sets attending on big stars. Yet,...READ MORE
SOUND BITE
- I want to personally thank Obama (and Michelle) for changing my life. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone.
- My father has care and concern for others. You can’t control the world; you can only control your reaction.
- Virat (Kohli) has showed a lot of trust in me and it was very important for me that people in the dressing room trust me.
Avenues
-
Brick meets clickThere’s been an emergence of a new generation of learners and educators with the advent of flipped classrooms, outcome-led learning,...
-
Degree or skill education?Attaining a degree is a sign of formal education but it no more guarantees individual growth, social stability or financial...
OPINION LEADERS
OUR COLUMNISTS
- King Dhoni bows out Prince Virat takes guard
- The ultimate destroyer
- ICE and FIRE!
- My Lords, this is judicial adventurism
E-paper
- English Edition
- Delhi
- Lucknow
- Dehradun
- Chandigarh
- Ranchi
- Raipur
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneswar
Sunday Edition
POTPOURRI
SHOW TIME
books
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
-
SP-Congress ties won't save grand old partySaturday, 21 January 2017 | PN Saxena | Via emailThis refers to developments that have placed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the prime position in Samajwadi Party, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. This is a godsend for the Congress, which seeks an alliance with the SP and which, on its own, does not stand a chance in...