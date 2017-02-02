MOST READ

TRANSFORM, ENERGISE, CLEAN INDIA

Thursday, 02 February 2017 | AMIT GOEL/MADHUSUDAN SAHOO | New Delhi

With a vision to create a cleaner and bigger economy, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the fourth Budget on Wednesday and announced series of measures to provide relief to the sectors affected by demonetisation. This was intended to help...

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Jaitley proposes incentives to boost investment in NPS

Wednesday, 01 February 2017 | PTI | New Delhi
In a bid to boost NPS, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today proposed higher tax rebate for investment in flagship social security programmes and allowed tax relief on partial withdrawal of up to 25 per cent...

Sports Bytes

Shaw a talented player but long way to go: Dravid

Wednesday, 01 February 2017 | PTI | Mumbai
Batting legend and India Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid today described Mambai teen sensation Prithvi Shaw, part of the team for the ongoing youth ODI series against England, as a "talented" player who can become even...

India Abroad

Indian-American lawmakers slam Trump's immigration order

Wednesday, 01 February 2017 | IANS | Washington
Indian-American lawmakers slammed US President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration at an Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund conference here. "As the most senior Indian-American Member of Congress, I believe that Donald...

HEALTH & FITNESS

Low glucose in brain may trigger Alzheimer's disease: study

Wednesday, 01 February 2017 | PTI | Washington
Glucose deprivation in the brain may trigger the onset of cognitive decline, especially memory impairment - the earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease, say scientists who have also found a protein that may be targeted to...

Vivacity

Fashion foreword

Tuesday, 31 January 2017 | Unnati Joshi and Ankita Jain

Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 is all set to soar to new heights with iconic designers. Unnati Joshi and Ankita Jain give you a sneak peek on what to expect India’s most prestigious fashion week is back with a bang and it’s the first LFW of the year. So get ready to indulge in some fashion therapy that aims to redefine the future of fashion and integrate India into the global fashion world. To a burgeoning band of fashion-minded...

SOUND BITE

  • I don't think the era of alliance has gone, but the days of succumbing to opportunistic politics in the country have gone.
    BJP leader | Shaina NC
  • I had decided to give up film singing much before Aashiqui came. But I decided to do so when I was at my peak.
    Singer | Anuradha Paudwal
  • As a member representing India in the UN General Assembly, E Ahamed upheld the country's interest among world nations.
    Kerala CM | Pinarayi Vijayan

Avenues

  • Study abroad

    Austin Brown lists 10 tips to keep in mind before opting for study abroad Studying abroad is an important aspect of...

  • Career in Psychology

    With an increase in the number of mental illnesses, the demand for highly skilled and educated workforce is on the...

OPINION LEADERS

OUR COLUMNISTS

POTPOURRI

I've been victim of eve-teasing, harassment: Ileana
SHOW TIME

books

Deep inside the soul
Amba Author- Laksmi Pamuntjak Publisher- Speaking Tiger, Rs 499 In this modern retelling of the story of Amba from the Mahabharata, the protagonist can be seen as...

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Pakistanâ€™s Saeed drama will not yield any gain

    Thursday, 02 February 2017 | MC Joshi | Lucknow
    This refers to the editorial, “Pakistan’s hollow gesture” (February 1). Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawa'h (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind behind many terror attacks in India and is in the list of India’s 50 most wanted fugitives. Pakistan tried to mislead the world earlier too by putting Saeed...

POLLS

SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh: Who will benefit more?




