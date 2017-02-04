MOST READ

Fall in line: SC to Maxis owner

Saturday, 04 February 2017 | Abraham Thomas | New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday gave one last chance to Malaysian-based Maxis owner T Ananda Krishnan to submit himself before the court in the 2G spectrum scam and warned that it would direct the Government to auction the spectrum available...

RBI allows NRIs access to currency derivatives market

Friday, 03 February 2017 | IANS | Mumbai
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted non-residents Indians (NRIs) access to the exchange traded currency derivatives (ETCD) market to hedge currency risk arising out of their investments in India. Under current regulations, NRIs are...

Tiger Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic

Friday, 03 February 2017 | IANS | Dubai
American golfer Tiger Woods on Friday decided to withdraw from the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to back pain. "Tiger Woods went into a spasm in his lower back fairly late...

5 Indians charged for fraud in Singapore

Friday, 03 February 2017 | IANS | Singapore
Five Indians here were charged with fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund claims amounting to 167,253 Singapore dollars ($118,392) for jewellery they didn't buy, the media reported. Karunanithi Saravanan (36), Karunanidhi Rajesh (32),...

70% cancer patients in India consult doctor at terminal stage

Friday, 03 February 2017 | IANS | New Delhi
India continues to remain the largest contributor to cancer deaths at 2.2 million every year, of the global figure of 8.8 million, mainly due to 70 per cent of cancer patients consulting the doctor at...

A home at the end of Google Earth

Saturday, 04 February 2017 | Ankur Jain

As a five-year-old Indian boy, he got lost at a railway station. Twenty-five years later, starting out half a world away in Australia, Saroo Brierley found his way back. By Ankita Jain The train started moving— and didn’t stop for 32 hours— a child was carried, in a locked locomotive, nearly 1,000 miles away, to Calcutta (now known as Kolkata), where he managed to survive on the streets for three weeks before being picked up by the authorities. The story of...

  • Ajit Singh had decided (to ally with SP) within two minutes as Mulayam Singh Yadav was crying over phone and pleading for help.
    RLD leader | Jayant Chaudhary
  • There are a whole lot of us, talented artistes in India, who don't come from the right family, who are not beauty queens.
    Actor | Priyanka Bose
  • Who is accountable if there is corruption in the Uttar Pradesh Government? Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is accountable for it.
    BJP leader | Sanjeev Balyan

Avenues

  • Study abroad

    Austin Brown lists 10 tips to keep in mind before opting for study abroad Studying abroad is an important aspect of...

  • Career in Psychology

    With an increase in the number of mental illnesses, the demand for highly skilled and educated workforce is on the...

Hrithik, Yami didn't see each other in takes for 'Kaabil'
Deep inside the soul
Amba Author- Laksmi Pamuntjak Publisher- Speaking Tiger, Rs 499 In this modern retelling of the story of Amba from the Mahabharata, the protagonist can be seen as...

  • Modest Budget, low on political funding

    Saturday, 04 February 2017 | JS Acharya | Hyderabad
    This refers to the editorial, “The feel-great Budget” (February 2). Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley has proposed measures to improve honesty and transparency in political funding, but these are toothless. He has slashed the limit for anonymous cash donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 per donor. As laundering...

